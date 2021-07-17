PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) SVP Carol F. Bray Sells 5,408 Shares

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) SVP Carol F. Bray sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $105,456.00.

PCSB Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

