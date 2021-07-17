PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 45,273 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The St. Joe by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The St. Joe by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

In other The St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $41.63 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.