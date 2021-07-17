PDT Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $145,519.14. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,249. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.