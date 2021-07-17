PDT Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its position in Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.