PDT Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Patrick Industries worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

