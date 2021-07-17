PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

GTHX opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,163,550. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.