PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.66 and a 1 year high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

