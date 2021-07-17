Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $892,600.00.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $1,144,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

