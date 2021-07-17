Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 984,876 shares worth $103,788,451. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

