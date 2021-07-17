Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $119.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $77.59 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,589,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.