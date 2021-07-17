Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $592,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,234,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,425,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

