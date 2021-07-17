Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $775,000 in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,564,391 shares of company stock valued at $96,346,512. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.95.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

