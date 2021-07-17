Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SEMR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

