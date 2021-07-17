PEPS Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $144,110.38 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $144,110.38 and $4.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00110033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,738,348 coins and its circulating supply is 45,498,173 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

