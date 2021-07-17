PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 221.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

