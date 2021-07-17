Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Persimmon to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $6.4916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.56%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

