PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 123.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PetIQ by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $3,254,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 135.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,348 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

