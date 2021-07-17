Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

