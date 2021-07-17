PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 7,488,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332,512. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

