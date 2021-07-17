PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE GHY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
