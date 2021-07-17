PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE GHY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

