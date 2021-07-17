PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,492,498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PHIL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. PHI Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About PHI Group
