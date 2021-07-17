PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,492,498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHIL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. PHI Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009. PHI Group, Inc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California.

