Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $87.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

