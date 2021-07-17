Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report sales of $46.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $45.21 million. Phreesia posted sales of $35.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $193.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $63.57. 210,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

