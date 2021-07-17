Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.32.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Phreesia by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

