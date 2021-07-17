Pickle Finance Market Cap Reaches $10.39 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00021200 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00805791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,548,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,771 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

