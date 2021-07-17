PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 187.3% in June

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
PZC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
