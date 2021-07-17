PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 187.3% in June

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PZC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

