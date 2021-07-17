Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

ENPH opened at $163.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

