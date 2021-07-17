Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 598.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,586 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.