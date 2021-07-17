Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $46.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PLUG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 16,723,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,983,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 865.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

