Plug Power’s (PLUG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.78.

PLUG opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

