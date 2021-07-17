Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $586,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

