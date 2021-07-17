Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Points International has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $249.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

