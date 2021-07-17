Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

ALB opened at $180.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $192.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

