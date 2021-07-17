Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock worth $2,770,155 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

PEG opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

