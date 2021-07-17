Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 20.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $23,186,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of -143.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.