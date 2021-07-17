Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $662,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

