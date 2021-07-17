PolkaWar Reaches Market Capitalization of $921,093.09 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 180.1% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $921,093.09 and $520,034.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00102855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00145062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,440.32 or 1.00046582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

