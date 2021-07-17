Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 15,550 Shares

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $98,276.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSIX traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

