PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.79. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.