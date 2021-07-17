Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

