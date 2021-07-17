PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $250.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

