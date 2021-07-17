Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 446,348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.88% of Cadence Design Systems worth $334,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

