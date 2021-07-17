Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $443,800.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,994,832 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

