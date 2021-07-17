Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Raised by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the quarter. Primo Water comprises 7.1% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $107,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,286. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

