Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

