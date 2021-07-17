Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 94,133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.