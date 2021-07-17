Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,162,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

