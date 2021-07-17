Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $260.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.