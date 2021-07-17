Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

