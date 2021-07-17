Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $284.11. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

